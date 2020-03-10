Tanzania: Mangula Poisoning - Shocking Revelation

IN a shocking revelation, the Police Force on Monday confirmed that CCM Vice Chairman (Mainland), Philip Mangula's mystery illness was down to poisoning, prompting serious questions about the motive and identity of its architect.

The unpretentious, upright veteran politician suddenly collapsed on February 28, this year, while attending his party's Central Committee meeting held at CCM Lumumba offices in Dar es Salaam.

He was rushed to Muhimbili National Hospital where he was admitted at the Intensive care unit. Mr Mangula's health has since improved but not fully recovered and still under medical supervision.

Speaking at a press conference, the Dar es Salaam Special Zone Police Commander, Senior Assistant Commissioner of Police (SACP) Lazaro Mambosasa said preliminary investigation established that Mr Mangula was poisoned after traces of poison were found in his body.

According to SACP Mambosasa the incident was initially reported to the law enforcers on March 2, this year and the source of the poison was still not clear.

"We received the report on poisoning of Mr Mangula from CCM officials who told us that Mzee Mangula was admitted at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Muhimbili National Hospital (MNH)," he said.

Police in collaboration with other security organs and other institutions eventually established that the veteran politician's mysterious collapse was connected to poisoning.

"Investigations on how the poison got into the body of Mr Mangula is still underway and the culprits will be brought to book and face legal measures.

We won't spare anyone whether he or she will be coming from within his family, party, civil servants or anywhere in the world, or any other political party," he vowed.

Speaking to Habari Leo which is a sister paper to the 'Daily News yesterday, CCM's Secretary of Ideology and Publicity, Mr Humphrey Polepole said the party was waiting for the police to conclude investigation into the matter.

"We are aware of the incident as it occurred when Mr Mangula was in the office, so let's wait for the report from police as they are in a better position to address it," he said.

Mangula's collapse and illness went public a day later when, President John Magufuli visited him at the Muhimbili Hospital.

In a video clip that was circulated by the Directorate of Presidential Communications, Mr Mangula was heard saying that he couldn't remember how he collapsed.

Dr Magufuli wished him a quick recovery saying they were all shocked to hear that Mr Mangula suddenly fell ill and collapsed.

"All of us were shocked when you suddenly fell ill, we pray for your quick recovery, God will heal you," said President Magufuli while in the hospital.

Mr Mangula has been on the spotlight of recent after presiding over the grilling of three renowned CCM cadres who were charged for the violation of the party's ethics and procedures.

The trio who appeared before the Mangula's ethics and security committee are former secretaries-general, Abdulrahman Kinana and Yusuf Makamba and ex-cabinet minister Bernard Membe.

Upon receiving the ethics and security committee report, The CCM Central Committee, stripped Mr Membe of party membership, saying he was a serial offender who could no longer be tolerated.

The CC, which convened in Dar es Salaam under its CCM Chairman, President Magufuli, issued severe reprimand to Mr Kinana, saying he will be under close monitoring for the coming 18 months, during which he will not be allowed to vie for any position except retaining his right to vote.

The central committee, however, unanimously resolved to forgive Mr Makamba after displaying a high level of penitence.

While police's investigation is underway, Tanzanians will be interested to know who poisoned one of the country's most humble politicians, Mr Mangula? How and why?