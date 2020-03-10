South Africa: SA Student in Wuhan Watches Friend Fall Ill As Desperate Wait for Repatriation Continues

9 March 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Estelle Ellis

As another day passes without a firm date being given to repatriate South Africans from the epicentre of the Coronavirus (Covid-19) outbreak, a student who has been in lockdown at Wuhan University watched yet another sick classmate being taken to hospital - as his desperation to get home increases by the day. None of the South African students have been tested for the virus. Since they first went into forced isolation he has kept a careful journal of what has happened to them. He has shared excerpts with Daily Maverick.

"Things seem to be getting better one minute and then they (went) back to being worse the next," the student said on Monday. "I found out recently that there are infected students who were being sheltered in our building because the hospitals are too full. All the makeshift hospitals are also full. So they were never removed from the building. At 9pm on Saturday they picked up another student. At that point, we thought we were safe, but we were so wrong.

"We have not been tested for the virus," he said.

"At this stage, we...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

