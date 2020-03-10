South Africa: AMCU Asked to Explain Salaries and Services in Financial Statements

analysis

The Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union is once again under regulatory scrutiny. In a letter to the union from the labour department obtained by Business Maverick, it has been asked to clarify some eye-opening items in its 2018 financial statement.

The Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu) looks as if it is in a spot of trouble with the regulators again.

In 2019 it faced the threat of deregistration for alleged failure to comply with a number of the regulations that unions are supposed to meet, including holding timely leadership conferences. Amcu managed to dodge that bullet -- which it claimed was politically motivated, as it is not an ANC ally -- and duly held an elective conference in September 2019. The union's charismatic founder Joseph Mathunjwa easily retained his position of president.

The union subsequently submitted its 2018 financial statement on 25 November 2019, according to a letter sent to the union by the Department of Employment and Labour that has been obtained by Business Maverick. The letter, dated 13 February 2020, raises questions around some of the items in the financial statement. The City Press has also reported on the letter.

It begins by referring to...