South Africa: State Capture Amnesty - While an Important Proposal, Little or No Chance of Success in the Real World of SA Politics

9 March 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Stephen Grootes

There has been a formal proposal from several lawyers that we should start a conversation about amnesty for those implicated in State Capture. It is a complicated conversation that is likely to raise high passions. But it is one that we need to have.

Most people in South Africa want justice for what happened to our country during the Zuma years. From high-level corruption allegedly involving the former head of state, to how Bosasa appeared to buy large portions of the ANC, through to how government policy was repurposed for big companies (such as DStv) - all of this angered and frustrated millions.

At the same time, there has so far been an almost complete failure by the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) and other agencies to bring to justice those involved in State Capture. This has led to questions being asked about whether the state can, in fact, administer justice for those who looted our country.

Amid this, there has been occasional talk about an amnesty that would see people being almost absolved of their crimes. On Friday, at the Daily Maverick Gathering, this finally found expression, with the lawyer Robert Appelbaum formally proposing such a measure on the main...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

