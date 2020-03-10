South Africa: First Arrest After Seven Shot Dead in Khayelitsha

A suspect was arrested on Monday morning after a horrific shooting in Cape Town claimed the lives of seven people and left seven wounded - including a six-year-old girl - on Sunday morning.

A 32-year-old suspect has been arrested in connection with a shooting in Khayelitsha Site B on Sunday, 8 March 2020 in which seven people were killed and seven others wounded, including a six-year-old girl.

According to the Western Cape SAPS, the suspect from Khayelitsha was arrested on 9 March and is due to appear in court "soon".

Police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa said the number of gunmen could not be confirmed at this stage as there were still "conflicting reports from eyewitnesses".

"But what we are certain of is that it is more than one person," she told Daily Maverick.

The gunmen stormed a house, which was operating as an illegal liquor outlet and began shooting randomly in the early hours of Sunday morning. Five people died on the scene and another died shortly afterwards in hospital. The body of the seventh victim, a 34-year-old man who is believed to be the owner of the house, was found on Sunday night.

According to police, the man was...