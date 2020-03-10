Zimbabwe: Government Doing Everything to Find Dzamara

10 March 2020
The Herald (Harare)

The Government of Zimbabwe has put in place a taskforce of skilled detectives to investigate thoroughly the disappearance of Mr Itai Dzamara who went missing in March 2015.

Information, Media and Broadcasting Services Permanent Secretary Mr Nick Mangwana said the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) was also offering a US$10 000 reward to anyone with information on the whereabouts of Mr Dzamara and was also making regular appeals to the public for those with information to come forward.

Mr Mangwana was reacting to comments by the European Union (EU) on their Twitter handle in which they urged the Government of Zimbabwe to "shed light and serve justice" on the disappearance of Mr Dzamara.

He added that ZRP had also submitted more than nine reports to the High Court of Zimbabwe in compliance with an order of that court. The reports are also available for the public.

"Government feels very strongly that no Zimbabwean should disappear without trace and empathizes with the Dzamara family in their quest for the safe return of their loved one," said Mr Mangwana.

He added that it was therefore undiplomatically unhelpful and misleading to insinuate that the Government of Zimbabwe did not intend to shed light on Mr Dzamara's disappearance, as if it had a hand in it.

The Government remains open to engagement with all diplomats accredited to Zimbabwe and provide clarity on any matter of mutual interest using the agreed formal channels, said Mr Mangwana.

