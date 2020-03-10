Malawi: Council Interdicts Lands Clerk After Swindling K4 Million

10 March 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Aaron Banda

Mchinji District Council has interdicted a Lands Clerk for allegedly mismanaging council funds amounting to MK4 million.

District Commissioner for Mchinji, Bester Mandere said the officer is suspected to have pocketed K4 million meant for the council after selling land.

Recently, the district council demarcated some plots at the border and it was selling them to would-be developers.

"The plan was that interested buyers should be paying money through the bank into the council's account.

"But the officer was pocketing the money and lying to the buyers that he had deposited their money," he said.

The district commissioner said the council would soon report the matter to the Appointments and Disciplinary Committee to make the final decision.

Mandere has been warning public servants at the council, saying he would deal with them if found in the wrong doing, particularly on corruption issues.

He said when he just arrived in the district four months ago; he got news that there was corruption in the district.

"You know corruption is very bad. It retards development for the district. I repeat, anybody who will be in corrupt practices will be dealt with," he warned.

Three months ago, Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Ben Phiri during the meeting he had in Blantyre with district commissioners in the country, advised them to ensure corruption should not take place in local councils.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved.

