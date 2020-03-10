Namibia: Tender Documentation to Rehabilitate Hardap Dam Underway

9 March 2020
New Era (Windhoek)
By Albertina Nakale

After the Hardap Dam level decreased, several faulty aspects needing attention in terms of rehabilitation were recently identified.

A detailed investigation on the asphalt layer was done in 2016, which concluded the asphalt layer is stressed, recommending asphalt concrete facing to be rehabilitated to a serviceable state to avoid any leakages.

In response to Jan Van Wyk of the United People's Movement (UPM) in the National Assembly last week, Agriculture, Water and Forestry minister Alpheus !Naruseb recommended a short to medium-term rehabilitation that would extend the life of the asphaltic layer for 10 years, which will also reduce the financial burden.

"A new bitumastic rich layer should be applied after pre-treatment of cracks. Finalisation of tender documentation is in progress and a contractor is expected to be appointed soon to address these issues during the rehabilitation of the dam wall," !Naruseb noted.

He explained a consultant was appointed to ensure the issues raised in the evaluation report were addressed, following a detailed survey of cracks in the upstream face when the water level is low.

The minister said several minor cracks were observed on the asphaltic layer on the stream and crest of the dam, most of which have not been of great concern at the time, except for one that was repaired in 2011.

Thereafter, he added there have been two studies to ascertain the safety of the dam and to identify remedial measures. The first one was a complete evaluation of the dam that was done by dam engineers from South Africa in 2013.

To avoid the 2006 flood events at Mariental, he said curtailment of water during drought periods was recommended.

He explained the curtailment rules were not implemented during this drought, as farmers opted to continue irrigating to achieve a full harvest.

To mitigate the situation in future, !Naruseb stressed curtailment will need to be enforced.

In March 2017, the Hardap Dam reached 75.9% and 80 square millimetres of water was released. In April 2014, the dam stood at 74.9% and 22 square millimetres of water was released. In April 2011, the dam reached 81.5% and 619 square millimetres of water was released.

!Narused said, with the release rate of 600 square metres, the dam was predicted to exceed 100%, and this promoted the higher release of 800 square metres to avoid the dam from exceeding 100% and potential releases that could have inundated Mariental.

Van Wyk wanted to know the assurance government could give to the currently affected residents and farmers that such irresponsible deeds would not be repeated.

!Naruseb said the decision to release water from Hardap Dam was taken in good faith.

"Failure to find water for the construction work at Neckartal dam could also lead to standing time, resulting in millions of dollars claim by the contractor. It was on the assumption that it would rain over the following rain season, but unfortunately, the country faced consecutive drought years, which is beyond human control," he responded.

Read the original article on New Era.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Era

Most Popular
Business
Senegal
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria's Sanusi Removed as Emir of Kano
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Why Diamond Platnumz Called Off His Wedding
Will Nigeria's Okonjo-Iweala Help South Africa Out of Recession?
Nigeria is Now the Biggest Producer of Rice in Africa
Nigeria Risks Recession As Saudi Arabia Begins Global Oil Fight

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.