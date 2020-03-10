Malawi: Dodma Supports 438 Households With Relief Items in Mchinji

10 March 2020
Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)
By Sarah Munthali

Mchinji — The Department of Disaster Management Affairs (DoDMA) Sunday donated various relief items to 438 households in Mchinji District who were affected by heavy rains on February 25 to 27 and March 3 to 5, 2020 that led to water logged condition.

The relief items were maize, beans and salt which were donated to victims in Chioko and Kolakola villages, and surrounding villages in Traditional Authority Simphasi in Mchinji.

The heavy rains, which destroyed houses and property, left 438 households desolate. Most families are currently residing at Chioko Primary School and Catholic Church.

Presenting the donation to the victims, Deputy Director for Disaster Response and Recovery, Dyce Nkhoma said it was everyone's responsibility, including government, to help people whenever there are such occurrences.

Nkhoma said when such disasters strike, hunger comes with it as people lose their valuables, hence the donation of maize.

Traditional Authority Simphasi hailed government's gesture, saying it has helped people in the area in time of need.

"This really shows government cares for its people. The district council responded in good time and came to assess the situation. Now it has come to distribute maize to the people," he said.

According to Simphasi Civil Protection Committee Chairperson, Chifundo Banda, the people affected needed help such as good toilets because the facilities are in bad condition at the school and church where they are staying.

"These people need blankets, mosquito nets and other basic needs as they lost most of their basic items due to heavy rains. We appeal to government to help us," he added.

Mchinji Council's Director of Planning and Development, Noel Dakamau said apart from destroying houses and property, the heavy rains also affected bridges and roads in the area which he said need repairing

Read the original article on Malawi News Agency.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Malawi News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Malawi News Agency

Most Popular
Business
Senegal
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria's Sanusi Removed as Emir of Kano
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Why Diamond Platnumz Called Off His Wedding
Will Nigeria's Okonjo-Iweala Help South Africa Out of Recession?
Nigeria is Now the Biggest Producer of Rice in Africa
Nigeria Risks Recession As Saudi Arabia Begins Global Oil Fight

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.