Rwanda: Kagame Appoints New Government Officials

Photo: Village Urugwiro/New Times
President Paul Kagame.
9 March 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Lavie Mutanganshuro

President Paul Kagame on Monday, March 9, made new appointments in senior Government positions.

Some of the appointments came to fill the vacant positions that resulted from the recent cabinet reshuffle.

The new appointment saw Jean Chrysostome Ngabitsinze appointed as the Minister of State in the Ministry of Agriculture.

Ngabitsinze has been the Chairperson of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) in the parliament.

Urujeni Feza Bakuramutsa was appointed as the Director of Cabinet in the President's Office, replacing Ines Mpambara who had served in this position for more than 10 years before being appointed as the Minister in Charge of Cabinet Affairs in the Office the Prime Minister.

Until her appointment, Bakuramutsa was the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

Other appointments include, Abbas Mukama, who will serve as Deputy Ombudsman in charge of Preventing and Fighting Corruption and Joyeuse Uwingeneye, Director General of Rwanda Public Procurement Authority (RPPA).

New Board Member of Rwanda Aviation Company

Kagame also appointed the Board of Directors of Rwanda Aviation Company (RAC).

They include Zephanie Niyonkuru (Chair), Clementine Umugwaneza (Vice-Chair) and Lt. Col. Joseph Ndayishimiye, Ines Uwimbabazi, Thiers Mihigo Kalisa, Diana Ngangure, Parfait Izere who were all appointed as board members.

The President also renewed term of office for the selection committee of Candidates to the post of Commissioner of the Human Rights Watch Commission.

These include; Agnes Kayijire (Chairperson), Emmanuel Safari, Marie Immaculée Ingabire, Dr. Yves Muhire and Dr Prince Jean Bosco Kanani

