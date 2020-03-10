Zimbabwe/Algeria: Zifa to Use SA Orlando Stadium for Warriors/Algeria Clash

10 March 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)

ZIFA has secured Orlando Stadium in South Africa as the venue for the Warriors' 2021 AFCON qualifier against Algeria's Desert Foxes.

ZIFA chief executive, Joseph Mamutse, on Monday sealed a contract with the South African Football Association (SAFA) for the match to be held at Orlando Stadium in Soweto.

The match has been moved to South Africa following the decision by last month Confederation of African Football (CAF) ban Zimbabwe from hosting international matches due to poor state of the country's stadia.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Business
Senegal
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria's Sanusi Removed as Emir of Kano
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Why Diamond Platnumz Called Off His Wedding
Nigeria is Now the Biggest Producer of Rice in Africa
It's Splitsville for Diamond and Tanasha
Nigeria Risks Recession As Saudi Arabia Begins Global Oil Fight

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.