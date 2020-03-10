Zimbabwe/Algeria: Zifa to Use SA Orlando Stadium for Warriors/Algeria Clash

ZIFA has secured Orlando Stadium in South Africa as the venue for the Warriors' 2021 AFCON qualifier against Algeria's Desert Foxes.

ZIFA chief executive, Joseph Mamutse, on Monday sealed a contract with the South African Football Association (SAFA) for the match to be held at Orlando Stadium in Soweto.

The match has been moved to South Africa following the decision by last month Confederation of African Football (CAF) ban Zimbabwe from hosting international matches due to poor state of the country's stadia.