Zimbabwe: MDC MPs Should Boycott New Parliament Until Govt Addresses People's Needs - Busha

Free Zimbabwe Congress leader Joseph Makamba Busha has urged the MDC and other opposition MPs to boycott the new Parliament building in Mount Hampden until the needs of people are addressed.

Speaking at a media briefing in the capital on Monday, Busha described President Emmerson Mnangagwa's idea of constructing a new parliament and upgrading the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International airport as misplaced priorities.

The new Parliament is being built by the Chinese government and is expected to be completed later this year.

"The best thing the MDC MPs can do to show their displeasure and that they are not part of this insensitive government is to boycott the use of that Parliament whenever it is opened. We have got pressing life threatening issues in the country," Busha told journalists.

"We have a country that has people whose lives are still broken because of Cyclone Idai. The threat of coronavirus is real but we are working on extending an airport and constructing a new parliament, is not a priority.

"The economic problems being faced in the country are due to the insensitivity of President Mnangagwa, the government and all organs of State. Those people who are supposed to represent us, I say they are insensitive because of a couple of things that have happened," he said.

The opposition leader said government should engage the MDC party since it is the main opposition, in trying to restore country's crushing economy.

"The MDC should engage government constructively. My belief is that government should start engaging the main opposition, I say so because they have got the votes," he added.

Busha also attacked the Political Actors Dialogue (POLAD) saying the platform was meant to hoodwink Zimbabweans.

"POLAD is a platform to get opportunities and drive expensive cars by the stakeholders. It is also good for Zanu PF to propagate their propaganda. This is a tool to hoodwink people. World leadership is not blind to the tricks by Zanu PF," he said.