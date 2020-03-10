Sudan: PM Safe After Assassination Attempt

10 March 2020
Voice of America (Washington, DC)
By Naba Mohiedeen

Sudanese Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok says he is safe following an assassination attempt Monday in Khartoum. Eyewitnesses say car bombs went off near the prime minister’s convoy as he traveled to his office. Afterward, hundreds of protesters gathered at the scene of the blasts, condemning what they called a terrorist attack.

The attack happened at about 9 a.m. Monday morning local time, near the Federal Prison in northern Khartoum where the Sudanese prime minister’s house is located.

According to witnesses, Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok’s convoy had just left his house when three cars exploded.

One witness, Mosab Zain, says the bombs targeted the prime minister’s car.

Zain says it’s so obvious that it targeted Hamdok personally during a difficult time Sudan is experiencing.  He says this is the first time an attack like this has happened since the December revolution.

Another witness confirmed that the bombing targeted Hamdok’s car.

Mohamed Ali says when Hamdok’s convoy was heading to the presidential palace, the explosion happened under the tunnel in the northern side.  The explosion targeted his car but luckily he was safe.

Hundreds of Sudanese gathered at the scene of the blasts to condemn the attack, and demand that the government identify and punish the attackers.

Military troops blocked the streets and the main bridges around the area and examined the exploded cars.

Meanwhile, Hamdok declared on Twitter that he is in good shape, and said the attack will not stand in the way of Sudan’s transition.

Hamdok became prime minister last August after the military ousted president Omar al-Bashir following months of mounting protests against his 30-year rule.

Some elements of the security forces are believed to still support Bashir, who the transitional government says may be transferred to the International Criminal Court to face war crimes charges.

Read the original article on VOA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Voice of America. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: VOA

Most Popular
Business
Senegal
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria's Sanusi Removed as Emir of Kano
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Why Diamond Platnumz Called Off His Wedding
Nigeria is Now the Biggest Producer of Rice in Africa
Will Nigeria's Okonjo-Iweala Help South Africa Out of Recession?
Nigeria Risks Recession As Saudi Arabia Begins Global Oil Fight

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.