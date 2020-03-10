South Africa: Lions Get SA Ref for Blues Clash At Eden Park

10 March 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Sport24

South Africa's Marius van der Westhuizen will referee the Lions' Super Rugby clash against the Blues at Eden Park in Auckland on Saturday (kick-off 05:25 SA time).

Van der Westhuizen will be assisted by countryman Jaco Peyper and New Zealand's Ben O'Keeffe, with Glenn Newman the television match official (TMO).

Later on Saturday, New Zealand's Mike Fraser will referee the Bulls' match against the Reds in Brisbane (10:15 SA time).

Fraser will be assisted by South Africa's Rasta Rasivhenge and Australia's Graham Cooper, with George Ayoub the TMO.

The South African Super Rugby derby between the Sharks and Stormers in Durban will be refereed by local referee AJ Jacobs (15:05).

Jacobs will be assisted by compatriots Egon Seconds and Divan Uys, with Willie Vos the TMO.

Other South African involvement this weekend will see Peyper referee Friday's match between the Chiefs and Hurricanes in Hamilton (08:05 SA time) and Rasivhenge take charge of Sunday's match between the Brumbies and Waratahs in Canberra (07:05 SA time).

- Compiled by Herman Mostert

Source: Sport24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria's Sanusi Removed as Emir of Kano
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Why Diamond Platnumz Called Off His Wedding
Will Nigeria's Okonjo-Iweala Help South Africa Out of Recession?
Nigeria is Now the Biggest Producer of Rice in Africa
Nigeria Risks Recession As Saudi Arabia Begins Global Oil Fight

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.