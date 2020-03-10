South Africa: Lions Get SA Ref for Blues Clash At Eden Park

South Africa's Marius van der Westhuizen will referee the Lions' Super Rugby clash against the Blues at Eden Park in Auckland on Saturday (kick-off 05:25 SA time).

Van der Westhuizen will be assisted by countryman Jaco Peyper and New Zealand's Ben O'Keeffe, with Glenn Newman the television match official (TMO).

Later on Saturday, New Zealand's Mike Fraser will referee the Bulls' match against the Reds in Brisbane (10:15 SA time).

Fraser will be assisted by South Africa's Rasta Rasivhenge and Australia's Graham Cooper, with George Ayoub the TMO.

The South African Super Rugby derby between the Sharks and Stormers in Durban will be refereed by local referee AJ Jacobs (15:05).

Jacobs will be assisted by compatriots Egon Seconds and Divan Uys, with Willie Vos the TMO.

Other South African involvement this weekend will see Peyper referee Friday's match between the Chiefs and Hurricanes in Hamilton (08:05 SA time) and Rasivhenge take charge of Sunday's match between the Brumbies and Waratahs in Canberra (07:05 SA time).

- Compiled by Herman Mostert

Source: Sport24