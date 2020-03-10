Nigeria: TRCN Storms 33 States, FCT for Certificate Verification

Ibadan — Registrar/Chief Executive, Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN), Prof. Segun Ajiboye, yesterday said the nationwide verification of teachers' professional certification was not meant to witch hunt anybody but to sanitise the profession.

TRCN monitoring teams yesterday began the verification exercise targeted at ensuring that quackery is rooted out of the profession all over the country.

The monitoring of compliance with the federal government's directives commenced in 33 states with state monitoring leaders moving from school to school.

TRCN boss, while speaking with journalists in Ibadan on the exercise, said the nationwide exercise received the support of states and schools, stating that no serious country would allow its future leaders to be taught by quacks and charlatants.

Ajiboye, who maintained that quality of teachers, would affect the quality of education and learning outcomes. He stated that the federal government would not trade teachers' professionalism with anything.

According to him, "TRCN monitoring of compliance commences nationwide today in 33 states and FCT with TRCN officials and state monitoring team leaders moving from school to school.

"The exercise is not aimed at witch hunt. It is primarily designed to sanitise the teaching profession of quackery. This is because no serious country will leave the education of its future to charlatans. If we want to get our education right, we must get it right with the teachers. Quality teachers will translate to quality education.

"The reports reaching us across the states indicated that people were ready to ensure standards in the profession. Indeed some have picked Professional Qualifying Examination forms. We have received report from Kaduna, Delta, Lagos, Rivers, Plateau, Jigawa, Abia among other swtates on the verification exercise.

"We are stepping it up and quality will not be mortgaged. Teaching is for professionals and will not be a dumping ground for quacks."