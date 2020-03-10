Zimbabwe: Chinhoyi Stars Target Survival

10 March 2020
The Herald (Harare)
By Takudzwa Chitsiga

ZIFA Northern Region Division One League side Chinhoyi Stars believe they are in the league to make a huge impression.

Club chairman, Adam Makwanya, says they want to stay in the league longer. He believes their case will be helped by the refurbishments being done at Chinhoyi Stadium.

Chinhoyi Stars have so far played friendly matches against Black Rhinos, who were hopeful of taking Premiership to Chinhoyi, by using Chinhoyi Stadium and Golden Valley.

The team is under the guidance of former Dynamos player, Pearson Matare, and Makwanya feels they have assembled a good side that can stand the challenge.

"We are happy to be back in Division One after we were relegated in 2018. The team is more organised now and we are looking forward to doing well and avoiding relegation," said Makwanya.

"We have already started our preparations and we are grateful that we retained most of our players who did duty for us and they are looking forward to the challenge.

"The team is getting support from the community and it is encouraging to both the players and technical team.

"So far, we have managed to engage some Premiership and Division One sides for friendly matches as we assess ourselves.

"Our aim is to finish on a respectable position and challenge for honours next season.

"Having a decent stadium will come as a plus for us and we will not want to disappoint the local community."

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria's Sanusi Removed as Emir of Kano
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Why Diamond Platnumz Called Off His Wedding
Will Nigeria's Okonjo-Iweala Help South Africa Out of Recession?
Nigeria is Now the Biggest Producer of Rice in Africa
Nigeria Risks Recession As Saudi Arabia Begins Global Oil Fight

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.