Zimbabwe: Chinhoyi Stars Target Survival

ZIFA Northern Region Division One League side Chinhoyi Stars believe they are in the league to make a huge impression.

Club chairman, Adam Makwanya, says they want to stay in the league longer. He believes their case will be helped by the refurbishments being done at Chinhoyi Stadium.

Chinhoyi Stars have so far played friendly matches against Black Rhinos, who were hopeful of taking Premiership to Chinhoyi, by using Chinhoyi Stadium and Golden Valley.

The team is under the guidance of former Dynamos player, Pearson Matare, and Makwanya feels they have assembled a good side that can stand the challenge.

"We are happy to be back in Division One after we were relegated in 2018. The team is more organised now and we are looking forward to doing well and avoiding relegation," said Makwanya.

"We have already started our preparations and we are grateful that we retained most of our players who did duty for us and they are looking forward to the challenge.

"The team is getting support from the community and it is encouraging to both the players and technical team.

"So far, we have managed to engage some Premiership and Division One sides for friendly matches as we assess ourselves.

"Our aim is to finish on a respectable position and challenge for honours next season.

"Having a decent stadium will come as a plus for us and we will not want to disappoint the local community."