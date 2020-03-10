Zimbabwe: Bid to Delay Parirenyatwa Trial Flops

10 March 2020
The Herald (Harare)
By Prosper Dembedza

The trial of former Health and Child Care Minister David Parirenyatwa on charges of criminal abuse of office will now continue, with him presenting his defence after yesterday's attempt to delay the trial failed.

Parirenyatwa, through Advocate Depak Mehta, unsuccessfully applied for the next stage of his trial to be delayed further until the High Court reviewed the dismissal by the Harare Magistrates Court of an earlier application for discharge after the State case.

The presiding magistrate had ruled that the State had made a strong enough case to require Parirenyatwa to defend his actions.

Yesterday, Harare Provincial magistrate Mr Elijah Makomo dismissed Parirenyatwa's application for a delay until the review and put him to his defence.

Allegations are that Parirenyatwa abused his position as a public officer and directed NatPharm board chairperson Dr George Washaya to terminate the contract of Ms Flora Sifeku as managing director, allegedly showing favour to Mr Newman Madzikwa, who had once been sacked from the pharmaceutical company for reportedly selling donated drugs.

At the time he was fired in September 2009, Mr Madzikwa was NatPharm's Masvingo branch manager.

The indictment revealed that Parirenyatwa had indicated that he required Ms Sifeku's services at the ministry's head office for an indefinite period.

The board, it is alleged, complied with Parirenyatwa's directive and gave Ms Sifeku and Mr Madzikwa six months contracts each as managing directors.

It is alleged that Parirenyatwa's conduct created double dipping on NatPharm funds as the company was paying two salaries towards the managing director's position, thereby prejudicing it of a total of $30 006. The State further alleges that Parirenyatwa's actions were prejudicial to the good administration of NatPharm and the Ministry of Health and Child Care.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria's Sanusi Removed as Emir of Kano
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Why Diamond Platnumz Called Off His Wedding
Will Nigeria's Okonjo-Iweala Help South Africa Out of Recession?
Nigeria is Now the Biggest Producer of Rice in Africa
Nigeria Risks Recession As Saudi Arabia Begins Global Oil Fight

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.