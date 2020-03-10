Zimbabwe: Unacceptable Face of Business

editorial

The diversion of subsidised roller meal, to the parallel market is outright speculative greed and sabotage.

It must be eliminated before it establishes itself and becomes difficult to uproot.

Last week, President Mnangagwa warned people involved in the distribution and selling of maize-meal to shun corrupt practices.

While calling upon all stakeholders to shun corruption in the distribution and sale of maize-meal and other essential commodities, the President appealed to manufacturers, wholesalers and retailers to desist from wantonly increasing prices of basic commodities.

Aware of the plight of the majority Zimbabweans, the Government, provided a subsidy to grain millers so they could mill roller meal, which in turn would be sold to the public initially at $50 for a 10kg bag.

The price was revised upwards to $70 for the same 10kg bag.

The subsidy is meant to cushion members of the public -- including vulnerable sections of the community -- from price volatility and ensure they have access to the staple commodity.

But there is more pressing need to shift from merely appealing to coming hard on those determined to profiteer at the expense of the majority.

Two weeks ago, police raided two milling companies for withholding from the market roller meal produced under the special Government subsidy.

Police also arrested two retailers in Highfield and Mufakose in Harare after anomalies were noted in the sale of subsidised roller meal.

The raids followed allegations of corruption against some retailers, who were diverting the commodity to the parallel market, while starving the formal market.

Cartels or individuals, among them some connected to either the Grain Marketing Board (GMB) or millers, have subsequently devised ways of profiteering by diverting the commodity to the parallel market where the same 10kg bag is sold almost three-fold the recommended price.

This is happening so brazenly, that it begs a swift and robust response, one that sends a clear message that enough is enough and that such rapacious greed has no space in the Second Republic.

It is time the gloves came off and the authorities made an example of some of these companies and individuals in a manner that sends a warning to would-be law-breakers.

The reason people can sit down and scheme in this manner is because, in most of the cases, they are certain they will get away with it.

That is why street foreign currency traders brazenly conduct their business all over the capital in broad daylight.

The same audacity is evident in the conduct of kombis and unregistered public transport operators, mushikashikas.

However, the consequences of apparent inaction or paralysis in the face of these breaches, are costly, far-reaching and lasting.

Connected or not, it is time to apply the law without fear or favour against these elements, so bent on working against the interests of the majority.

Acting decisively would be one way of bringing about or restoring order.

President Paul Kagame of Rwanda has demonstrated that in order to bring about order, one has to be unequivocally firm and swift.

Zimbabwe has sought to emulate some of the success stories from Rwanda.

It is time Harare demonstrated the lessons it has learnt so far from Kigali.

There is need to do more in emulating Rwanda's corruption-busting model.

It is unconscionable that a select few can feast at the expense of the majority.

The actions of these people and companies diverting roller meal to the parallel market have the potential of causing disaffection among citizens.

Recently, Parliament heard that there was evidence showing that subsidised maize was finding its way to the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), exacerbating the non-availability of the commodity locally.

However, even for these people, who delude themselves by thinking they are chasing their fortunes, the reality is that they cannot enjoy their ill-gotten wealth while surrounded by a sea of citizens suffering deprivation of basic commodities.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

In recent weeks, the Government has demonstrated it has capacity to respond to the growing menace of machete-wielding gangs terrorising sites of artisanal mining operations.

The same unambiguous approach is needed in dealing with people and companies diverting roller meal to the parallel market.

While arresting and throwing these people in Chikurubi Maximum Security Prison would be one approach of dealing with these saboteurs, the companies could either lose their trading licences, the support they have been receiving from the Government, or simply hit them where it hurts them most -- heavy penalties.

While they could be barred from participating in the milling of roller meal, this will not necessarily remove the spirit, which is the cancer that leads one to prey on and exploit fellow Zimbabweans.

The closure of such businesses -- if it should come to that -- should not be mourned because they are demonstrating unethical business conduct.