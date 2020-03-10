Zimbabwe: Green Fuel Angels Grab Maiden Win

NEWCOMERS Green Fuel Angels grabbed their first win in the Rainbow Amateur Netball League when they defeated Black Rhinos 42-38 over the weekend at Stodart Netball Complex.

It was a sweet victory for the side which lost their season-opener to seasoned campaigners ZDF in the first week.

Green Fuel Angels coach, Farai Mlambo, praised his team for their fighting spirit and singled out captain, Leona Masango, for providing good leadership.

"We performed well, when we prepared for the Rhinos game, we intensified our preparations, especially fitness training, and it paid dividends," said Mlambo.

"I was happy because what I instructed them is what they did, that is let's get in and fight from the onset.

"We dominated from the beginning.

"Our captain is very slippery and very commanding, diminutive but very aggressive.

"That made everyone confident and made us win. We knew Rhinos are one of the seasoned teams in the league, so we tried by all means to make the team ready psychologically to face Rhinos."

The victory is a confidence-booster for the Chisumbanje side as they prepare for more tough games.

In other matches Goldreef and Glow Petroleum were the biggest winners in the second round.

Goldreef dismissed Lusumbami 91-6 in a one-sided affair while Glow beat Support Unit 92-22.

Lusumbami are back in the league although there were indications they had withdrawn due to sponsorship challenges.

They were scheduled to take on ZRP Mambas in their opening game of the season but it had to be cancelled.

Results: Lusumbami 6, Goldreef 91; Black Rhinos 38, Green Fuel 42; Support Unit 22, Glow Petroleum 92; Flow Angels 29, Beta 56; Correctional Queens 64, Green Buffaloes 16.