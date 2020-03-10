Zimbabwe: Green Fuel Angels Grab Maiden Win

10 March 2020
The Herald (Harare)
By Ellina Mhlanga

NEWCOMERS Green Fuel Angels grabbed their first win in the Rainbow Amateur Netball League when they defeated Black Rhinos 42-38 over the weekend at Stodart Netball Complex.

It was a sweet victory for the side which lost their season-opener to seasoned campaigners ZDF in the first week.

Green Fuel Angels coach, Farai Mlambo, praised his team for their fighting spirit and singled out captain, Leona Masango, for providing good leadership.

"We performed well, when we prepared for the Rhinos game, we intensified our preparations, especially fitness training, and it paid dividends," said Mlambo.

"I was happy because what I instructed them is what they did, that is let's get in and fight from the onset.

"We dominated from the beginning.

"Our captain is very slippery and very commanding, diminutive but very aggressive.

"That made everyone confident and made us win. We knew Rhinos are one of the seasoned teams in the league, so we tried by all means to make the team ready psychologically to face Rhinos."

The victory is a confidence-booster for the Chisumbanje side as they prepare for more tough games.

In other matches Goldreef and Glow Petroleum were the biggest winners in the second round.

Goldreef dismissed Lusumbami 91-6 in a one-sided affair while Glow beat Support Unit 92-22.

Lusumbami are back in the league although there were indications they had withdrawn due to sponsorship challenges.

They were scheduled to take on ZRP Mambas in their opening game of the season but it had to be cancelled.

Results: Lusumbami 6, Goldreef 91; Black Rhinos 38, Green Fuel 42; Support Unit 22, Glow Petroleum 92; Flow Angels 29, Beta 56; Correctional Queens 64, Green Buffaloes 16.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria's Sanusi Removed as Emir of Kano
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Why Diamond Platnumz Called Off His Wedding
Will Nigeria's Okonjo-Iweala Help South Africa Out of Recession?
Nigeria is Now the Biggest Producer of Rice in Africa
Nigeria Risks Recession As Saudi Arabia Begins Global Oil Fight

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.