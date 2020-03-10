Zambia/Cameroon: 2020 Women's Olympic Qualifiers - Indomitable Lionesses in Lusaka

They will play the return leg qualifier against the Copper Queens of Zambia tomorrow, March 10, 2020 in Lusaka.

The Indomitable Lionesses of Cameroon are in Lusaka, Zambia where they will play the return leg of the fifth and last round qualifier for the 2020 Women's Tokyo Olympic Games tomorrow, March 10, 2020 in Lusaka. The team and the technical staff left the country on Friday March 6, 2020 via Nsimalen International Airport for Lusaka. The Lionesses arrived in Lussaka on Saturday March 7, 2020 two days to the encounter. During their stay in Lusaka the Lionesses will have training sessions under the supervision of the Head coach, Alain Djeumfa. The players and the technical staff will be looking for strategies in order to get the best result in Lusaka. In the away leg in Yaounde on March 5, 2020, the Lionesses beat the Copper Queens of Zambia 3-2 in a thrilling encounter. The Lionesses must win the encounter in order to qualify for the Olympic Games. Cameroon must win without conceding any goal or at least a draw. After the match in Yaounde Coach Alain Djeumfa said Zambia is a good team and that the technical bench had taken note of the lapses of the first game. He said conceding two goals in Yaounde was enormous but that measures will be taken to correct the errors and avoid any mistakes in the second leg. He assured that the team will work hard to qualify in Zambia. Prior to their departure Coach Alain Djeumfa had modified the list of players for the return leg match against Zambia. Three players have been left out and three others brought into the team.