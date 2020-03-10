Cameroon: Intermediate Lions - Training Camp Begins

The fifth and decisive phase of preparations ahead of the 16-nation tournament kicks off in Bafoussam today, March 9, 2020.

Less than one month to the kick off of the 2020 Total African Nations Championship (CHAN) the Intermediate Lions of Cameroon continue to intensify their preparations. The fifth and last phase of preparations ahead of the 16-nation tournament begins in Bafoussam in the West Region today, March 9, 2020. The Bafoussam training camp has been programmed to run till March 29, 2020 less than a week to the start of the competition. This comes after four successful training camps that had earlier taken place in Yaounde and Douala. Some 30 players have been invited for the training camp in Bafoussam. On the list are three goalkeepers, ten defenders, 13 midfielders and four attackers. Apart from the 30 players selected nine others are on the waiting list. For two weeks, Head coach, Yves Clément Arroga and the players will be working out winning strategies to ensure the best result in the competition. According to Yves Clément Arroga the camp will be a closed one with the objective of ensuring the concentration of staff and players. Before the end of the training Coach Yves Clément Arroga is expected to publish the list of 23 players who will defend the colours of Cameroon in the competition. The players are expected to give their best during the training session if they have to be on the final list. Yves Clément Arroga said the players need to work hard to get a chance. He said there are 15 key players but they must work harder in order not to be replaced at the last minute. To better evaluate the performance of the players the technical staff solicits more friendly matches with teams like Côte d'Ivoire and Senegal that have the same play style with Zimbabwe, Burkina Faso and Mali who are adversaries of the Intermediate Lions in the group stage.