Cameroon: Devastating War Effects in NW/SW - Japan Promises Recovery, Reconstruction Support

9 March 2020
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

Ambassador Osawa Tsutomu made the assurance in Buea Thursday on mission to evaluate funding to UNDP on the ground.

Japan's Ambassador to Cameroon, His Excellency Tsutomu Osawa, was at the South West Regional Governor's Office 5 March, 2020. He exchanged civilities with Governor Bernard Okalia Bilai before going to meet the United Nations Development programme (UNDP) officials in Buea to evaluate a sponsorship programme begun last June, 2019. The Diplomat assessed on-the-ground recovery funding following the devastating separatist-government war in the area. While at the Governor's Office, the Japanese Diplomat explained that Japan was available to support the efforts of Government in the recovery and reconstruction of Cameroon following the upsetting effects of the Boko haram incursions as well as the blistering and bloody separatist fighting in the North West and South West Regions. Ambassador Osawa said it was his first time of visiting the South West Region since becoming Japan's number one representative in Cameroon. He expressed that he would report to his country what he had seen in the South West Region. Ambassador Osawa promised that they would continue their humanitarian assistance to the people especially that they were discussing the a funding-budget with the Prime Minister's Office for recovery and reconstruction in the distressed Regions of Cameroon. Dr. Emini, the Assistant Resident for UNDP, told the press that Japan financed eight Non-Governmental Organisations in Cameroon to the tune of CFA 90 Million to offer humanitarian assistance on the ground. Japan's Ambassador to Cameroon was certainly on a follow-up trip to Buea where he met their UNDP partners to assess the ground covered and to chart the way forward. Ambassador Osawa presented his credentials to President Paul Biya on 14 December, 2018, that is in the heat of the Anglophone crisis and his country has had occasion to have clear information about the conflict.

Read the original article on Cameroon Tribune.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Cameroon Tribune. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Cameroon Tribune

Most Popular
Business
Senegal
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria's Sanusi Removed as Emir of Kano
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Why Diamond Platnumz Called Off His Wedding
Will Nigeria's Okonjo-Iweala Help South Africa Out of Recession?
Nigeria is Now the Biggest Producer of Rice in Africa
Nigeria Risks Recession As Saudi Arabia Begins Global Oil Fight

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.