Cameroon: 'Good Law Which Opens a Brand-New Era in Official-Language Usage'

Peter Mafany Musonge, Chairperson of the National Commission for the Promotion of Bilingualism and Multiculturalism.

Why is the National Commission for the Promotion of Bilingualism and Multiculturalism (NCPBM) embarking on an exercise to explain the law on official languages promulgated by the Head of State on 24th December, 2019?

As you know, for a law to be binding, it must be made known i.e. publicised. The intention is to ensure that everyone who is to be governed by it, is sufficiently kept abreast of it. It is in this light that after the law on the promotion of official languages was enacted by the President of the Republic, H. E. Paul Biya, in December, 2019, the necessity to explain it has become pressing, especially because of its novelty and extreme importance in our national life. For your information, the law we are talking about is the brainchild of the National Commission for the Promotion of Bilingualism and Multiculturalism, in line with one of its missions. It is in this regard that the Commission has received high instructions from the Head of State, under whom the Commission operates, to carry out an intensive and extensive explanation of the law to all segments of the Cameroonian public.

How do you intend to carry out the sensitization?

In three stages. The first was among ourselves, members of the Commission, who have to internalise every aspect of the spirit and letter of the law, so that every one of us is on the same page. We did a seminar on that. The second stage is through the media of mass communication to reach a wider spectrum of the Cameroonian population. That is, by using mainstream media and online platforms. We believe that, in this way, we can touch the largest number of Cameroonians and enable them understand the law and its import. So, using your prestigious and popular newspaper is part of that effort. Thirdly, we (members of the Commission) will soon go round the regions to meet the people and directly explain the law to them. We think that with this all-embracing strategy, we will explain the law better, elicit more understanding, and convince all stakeholders of its over-riding significance and relevance.

What is your perception of the law?

The law is a landmark in the consolidation of our policy of bilingualism in the country. It intends to enhance the sense of pride which should enthuse us for belonging to a country that is exposed to and indiscriminately uses two dominant languages of some of the most influential, global civilisations. It is a piece of legislation which reinforces our living together in our beloved country that is blessed to have a dual language heritage with multiple advantages. It empowers ordinary citizens in the use of any of the two official languages without being taunted, slighted or discriminated against. It is a good law which opens a brand-new era in the area of official-language usage in our country. And, as such, we call on every Cameroonian to own it and be proud of it.

But some people have picked holes with some sections of that law, especially when one recalls the heated debates which preceded its adoption in parliament.

The heated debates in parliament were just an expression of how very important the law is and how eagerly Cameroonians awaited it. Now, you made allusion to some sections of the law which were considered contentious. That is exactly why this effort of sensitization is crucial, in order to clear lingering doubts and misinterpretations of that law. Let me hasten to say that anyone who carefully reads the law will pleasantly realise that it has taken care of the major worries that caused frustrations among a segment of Cameroonians. It should be pointed out that the law is not a product from heaven, nor is it carved on marble. Hence, it is perfectible. So, we should be positive about it. We have the obligation to apply it as it is. It is a first, giant step in bridging the language gap and differences in Cameroon. And, that needs to be saluted.

How long will this exercise last?

It is a process which began with an ownership seminar some days ago. For now, we think that the first phase will end sometime in June 2020 when we shall have gone round the regions. But, we cannot assume that by that time everyone would be fully aware of the nitty-gritty of the law. No. So, we count on you, the media, to strengthen the popularization of the law for the good of our country. We need a more stable, united, harmonious, and peaceful country for ourselves, our children and our children's children. This law is the forerunner of all of these.