Africa Mobility Initiative Opens Call for Startups Working Towards Sustainable Urban Mobility

The Africa Mobility Initiative through its accelerator program, Africa Transformative Mobility Accelerator (ATMA) is calling startups in the mobility industry to apply to join the accelerator's 2020 cohort. The open application is LIVE on africamobilityinitiative.com and will run till 31st March 2020.

The Africa Mobility Initiative (AMI) is supported by Shell Foundation a UK charity, and the Transformative Urban Mobility Initiative (TUMI) and is looking for startups with operations in either Kenya or Uganda. Startups and innovations addressing access to sustainable mobility in the informal transport sector and working towards provision of transformative solutions to urban mobility challenges are invited to apply.

Upon application, 8 selected startups will get an opportunity to immerse themselves to the mobility ecosystems in Kenya and Uganda. They will also get linkages to partners who are interested in mobility startups like GIZ, Shell Foundation, UNHABITAT as well as Government agencies and officials in the participating countries.

Other benefits attached to the six- month's acceleration period include:

Immersion trips into local ecosystems in Kenya and Uganda through four in-person exchanges

Coaching and mentorship from local and international mobility and enterprise development experts.

Networking with mobility stakeholders, practitioners and enthusiasts in four separate sessions that will be organized in Nairobi and Kampala between May and September 2020.

A series of planned seminars that will be facilitated by subject matter experts in relevant topics such as mobility, value proposition design & problem solution fit, business modeling & product/service market fit, customer acquisition, financial modeling and investor relations.

Pitching to a selected and curated pool of investors during the Africa Transformative Mobility Summit in October 2020 in Nairobi, Kenya

A grant of up to $25,000 for the top startups during the Mobility Summit in October 2020.

Interested applicants must have a demonstrable product or service (Minimum Viable Product), be able to present an innovative and scalable solution to a well-articulated challenge, be able to demonstrate ability to generate revenue, be for profit and have at least 2 team members. Early Stage and Seed Startups alongside those in pre-series A stage are highly encouraged to apply.