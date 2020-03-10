Ghana: Hearts Draw Again, Kotoko Win

Fans of Hearts of Oak once again went home disappointed after being held to another 1-1 draw by Inter Allies in their Week 13 tie at the Accra Sports Stadium yesterday.

Elmina Sharks last week battled Hearts to a grueling 1-1 draw in front of their pet crowd who had expected victory yesterday to appease them.

Playing as guests, the Phobians opened fire on their opponents with Kofi Kordzi, Joseph Esso and Raddi Ovouka roaring to snatch the initiative but the Inter Allies backline was resolute.

Allies' cult figure Victorien Adebayor performed a piece of magic when he drew rings around the Hearts' backline, before laying the ball in the path of Samuel Armah who only had the easiest duty of slashing home past goalkeeper Richard Attah in the 37th minute.

Armah nearly doubled the advantage after being teed up by the slippery Adebayor again, but shot wide.

Ben Afutu Kotey should have fetched the equaliser for Hearts from a Joseph Esso effort before the break, but goalkeeper Gideon Ahenkorah moved in to save the situation.

The Phobians came back from the break admirably purposeful, but Adebayor and his mates continued to torment the visitors defence until the 84th minute when Hearts defender Mohammed Alhassan bundled home the equaliser from a freekick that generated a goal-mouth melee.

The equaliser sparked off the 'demons' in Hearts who probed relentlessly for the winner. It never came.

At the Akoon Park in Tarkwa on Independence Day, Asante Kotoko exhibited a courageous performance to beat Karela FC 1-0 before a decent crowd.

A fantastic strike from William Opoku Mensah proved the difference on a tension-packed afternoon, temporarily taking Kotoko to the second spot on the log, whilst ensuring that the Karela boys go winless in six matches in the campaign.

The match saw Karela's dangerman Diawisie Taylor as well as Kwame Boateng and Abege Ofosu harassing the Kotoko backline and but for the alertness of goalkeeper Kwame Baah, the home team could have at least, plucked a point.

Three minutes after the half hour mark, goalkpeeper Baah brought the entire stadium on its feet when he stunningly saved Taylor's spectacular overhead kick on the edge of the box.

It was one of the finest scenes on the day, but it turned out to be a frustrating afternoon for Karela.