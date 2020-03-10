Ghana: Legon Cities Hand Wafa Heavy Defeat

Rejuvenated Legon Cities FC celebrated the 63rd Independence Day anniversary in grand style as they thrashed WAFA 4-1 at the Accra Sports Stadium last Friday evening.

The Royals ended their winless streak in the matchday 13 encounter with a brace from Cephas Doku and goals from Ebenezer Nii Addy and Fafali Yusif while Sampson Agyapong got a consolation goal for WAFA.

Doku got the opener in the 25th minute after brilliantly connecting to Latif Abubakar's pass.

Sampson Agyapong, however, restored parity with minutes to the end of the first half, curling in a free-kick from the edge of the box.

The Legon City boys returned from the break all fired up and were rewarded with a goal two minutes into the second half after Ebenezer Addy's strike beat Prince Bilson in post for WAFA.

Cities were not done as Doku got his second of the day after the hour mark before another brilliant move resulted in Yusif's goal.

This is Legon Cities' third win of the season, a result that sees them now tally 16 points from 13 matches.

For WAFA, this disappointing result is only their second defeat of the season but could see them displaced from sith position on the league log.