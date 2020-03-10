Ghana: Oly Down Dwarfs

Accra Great Olympics produced one of their best showing this season to beat Cape Coast Ebusua Dwarfs 2-0 in their week 13 Ghana Premier League game at the Accra Sports Stadium on Saturday.

Goals from striker Maxwell Abbey and defender Philip Sackey were all the 'Wonder' side needed to ensure victory after going four games without a win.

Olympics were in dire need of all three points to move away from Dwarfs who, were on same points with the home team ahead of the game.

The Dade boys shot into the lead as early as the second minute when striker Abbey converted a spot-kick after defender Albert Gaisie was adjudged to have handled the ball in the box.

Motivated, Olympics who were led by inspirational skipper Gladson Awako, probed for more goals as he pushed his side forward, forcing the 'Crabs' from Cape Coast to resort to defending and hacking him down.

It came as little surprise when Awako was stretched off in the 36th minute straight to the hospital after suffering what looked like a fracture on the right arm.

His absence took a momentary shine off the play of Oly as it gave the opposition the edge to come out from their shelves and attack for the equaliser, but the Olympics defence stood tall till recess.

Back from recess, Olympics coach Annor Walker brought on Obuoba Yaw Dasi and Raymond Oko Grippman to help stabilise his play as his opposite number coach Ernest Thompson Quartey had introduced Albert Ato Hammond, Ismael Antwi and Isaac Donkor to dictate the pace much to the disadvantage of Olympics.

But Sackey was to punish Dwarfs from a smashing counter attack after mesmerising the defence before slotting the ball past goalkeeper Danso Wiredu Mensah for the second goal.