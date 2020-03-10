Gambia: President Barrow Inaugurates New Roads

President Adama Barrow has expressed hope that the new roads constructed and inaugurated by his Government, will connect the hearts and minds of communities across the country.

In a spate of one week, the Gambian leader inaugurated the 121 kilometre stretch from Lamin Koto to Passamas in rural Gambia and another 13.5 kilometre road stretch in the peri-urban areas of Kombo. The President described these projects as "a clear signpost of the implementation of his Government's National Development Plan (NDP). He said his Government's vision as detailed in the NDP of the "new" Gambia, is a country where the highest standards of good governance is upheld; where citizens enjoy access to basic services and the enabling environment created for the private sector to thrive.

The Sukuta-Jambanjelly road benefits the communities of Sukuta in Kombo North and these include the villages of Jabang, Jambur and Latriya. The road ends at the Brikama-Sanyang connection situated at Jambanjelly in Kombo South.

This road contributes to the booming economic activities within the area, as new housing estates and light industries continue to proliferate along its corridor.

President Barrow prayed that the roads will not only connect communities but will also link the hearts and minds of people; that the peace, harmony, stability and economic prosperity that all Gambians yearn for their dear motherland is achieved.

For the 121KM Lamin Koto-Pasamas road, the President said it fulfills the goal of completing the Gambia's North Bank trunk road to a bituminous standard. From Barra, this road connects the northern part to the southern part of the country.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Gambia Business Construction By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"It is a symbol of development that will impact thousands of lives, as it will ease access to health care and education and enhance the movement of people, goods and services. By all measures, it will further promote trade and regional connectivity," Barrow said at the inauguration ceremony held at the farthest point of Northern Gambia; that the project provides a viable pathway to economic prosperity and social progress and comes with other advantages in improving access to the great agricultural potential of the North Eastern Region and to facilitate the effective implementation of Government's rural development programs. He said the road will stimulate the provision of better and more effective public services, including agricultural extension to encourage greater production; that all these are critical to the Gambia's food self-sufficiency drive and foreign exchange earnings.

The Gambian leader assured that his Government will continue to maintain and expand the urban, secondary and feeder road networks in order to improve accessibility and induce acceptable travel time between destinations for all travelers in the Gambia.