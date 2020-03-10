Somalia: UK, U.S. Express Security Concerns Over Deployment of Troops in Gedo Region

9 March 2020
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

The United States (U.S.) and the United Kingdom (UK) have expressed security concerns over the recent massive troop's deployment in Somalia's Gedo region.

The two countries called on Somalia to exercise restraint and reduce the presence of security forces in Gedo.

In a joint statement with IGAD and AMISOM, U.S. and UK expressed weighty concerns at the build-up of security forces in the Gedo region of Jubaland and recent clashes of Somali forces and Jubaland forces in the vicinity of Bulla Hawo on March 2. that has resulted in the displacement of civilians and destruction of properties in Kenyan town of Mandera.

The two countries also welcomed the communication between President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmaajo and President Uhuru Kenyatta last week encourage them to continue talks to deescalate tensions besides cooperate on border security.

Further, the two countries encouraged cooperation and dialogue between the Federal Government of Somalia and Jubaland administration long-term stability and in order to advance the fight against the Al-Qaeda aligned Al-Shabaab.

The statement comes after President Uhuru Kenyatta on Sunday sent a delegation to Mogadishu in the latest move aimed at deescalating tensions between the two countries

