Somalia: Kenyan Muslim Clerics Demand Withdrawal of Troops From Somalia

Muslim clerics have called upon the government to rethink its strategy and withdraw the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) from neighbouring Somalia.

Speaking to the Nation, Kenya Muslims National Advisory Council (Kemnac) chairman Sheikh Juma Ngao said Kenya should respect the Somali government and allow it to deal with its issues.

"The ongoing tensions between the two governments is affecting our brothers in Northeastern region. They (government) should rethink and bring our soldiers back home," said Sheikh Ngao.

He further urged the government to protect its own people instead of exposing them to danger.

"If they are worried about Al Shaabab threats then they should place the military on our borders, not inside neighbouring countries. Let them come and deal with the ones in Boni forest first," he added.