Sudan: PCP Denounces Failed Assassination Attempt

9 March 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)
By Suan

Khartoum — The Popular Congress Party (PCP) has denounced the failed assassination attempt that targeted motorcade of Prime Minister Dr Abdallah Hamdouk.

The PCP Acting Secretary General Dr Bashir Adam Rahma said in a statement that PCP condemned with all possible terms the failed attempt of assassination against the Prime Dr Abdallah Hamdouk , pointing out that use of political assassinations was an alien to the Sudanese arena and that it requires full condemnation and denunciation.

He added that the PCP is working according to freedoms and that the December revolution has availed the Sudanese people opportunity to enjoy freedoms and that the PCP would not accept, whatever the case, an act that would bring the people back to era of suppression and confiscation of freedoms.

The PCP Acting Secretary General said the PCP hoped that attempt of assassination against the Prime Minister today would be masterminded by circles attempting to drag people from queues of bread, fuels and living necessities.

He further added that the PCP demands the government to urgently apprehend the culprits who committed this coward act and to bring them to justice.

