Sudan: Council of Ministers' Statement On Assassination Attempt Against Hamdouk

Khartoum — The Spokesperson of the Council of Ministers issued a statement on the failed assassination attempt against Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdouk.

Hereunder SUNA publishes text of the statement:-

"In the name of Allah the Merciful, the Compassionate

Statement from the Spokesperson for the Council of Ministers

The motorcade of the Prime Minister, Dr. Abdallah Hamdouk, was subjected to a terrorist attack this morning while he was on his way from his house to the Headoffice of the Council of Ministers. The motorcade was subjected to a terrorist explosion and gunfire under Kober Bridge. The Prime Minister was unhurt and also the accompanying team, except for one of the honor guard personnel who had a minor shoulder injury when he fell off the motorcycle.

The Prime Minister is now performing his usual duties in his office, and the security authorities have started their procedures to investigate the incident and find out the perpetrators.

We know that there are those who target the revolution of the Sudanese people and the gains that they achieved with their struggles and the blood of the martyrs, but we affirm that the will of the revolution remains and that its path will continue and will never lose its compass, and that the overwhelming popular will and the unity of the forces of change is the guarantor of the continuation of its revolution, a will that will make retreat impossible.

Our people have foreseen the dawn of a new era and they are able to defend it and all terrorist and subversive attempts will be dealt with decisively and pressing ahead with implementing the tasks of the revolution and dismantling the pillars of the old regime."