Sudan: SCP Condemns Terrorist Act Against Hamdouk

Khartoum — The Sudanese Congress Party (SCP) has condemed the terrorist act that targeted the Prime Minister Dr Abdallah Hamdouk.

The SCP Chairman Engineer Omar Al Degair said the failed assassination attempt unlike the Sudanese people and contrary to its culture and morals anda imed to make destabilization and halt progress of the revolution.

He indicated that protection of the revolution requirses consolidation of unity, cohesion and peacefulness of its forces as well as pateince over acheivement of its goals.