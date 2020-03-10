Sudan: What Happened Won't Prevent Revolution From Accomplishing Its Tasks - Hamdouk

Khartoum — The Council of Ministers held today an emergency meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Dr. Abdallah Hamdouk, to discuss the repercussion of the terrorist operation that targeted the motorcade of the prime minister this morning.

The Prime Minister greeted the members of the council, affirming that what happened would not prevent the revolution from concentrating on the accomplishment of its tasks, saying that this revolution came by the blood of youth of Sudan and that our souls are not dearer than that.

The meeting stressed the importance of conducting an investigation into what happened, calling for preserving the spirit and goals of the revolution and proceeding steadily in achieving its goals with full awareness of the size of the sacrifices.