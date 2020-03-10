Sudan: Tragetting Hamdouk's Convoy is Coward Terrorist Operation - Jibriel

9 March 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — Chairman of Justice and Equality Movement (JEM) Dr Jibreil Ibrahim said targeting the Prime Minister's convoy was a coward terrorist operation and unlikes act of the Sudanese people and its behaviors and values.

He said in a statement to SUNA that JEM condemns with all possible terms this assassination attempt and calls on People of Sudan with all its sectors and poitrical spectrums to be united to confront this alien behavoir , disclosing that the Sudanese people confronts not betraying and plotting

