Sudan: UK Ambassador Expresses Shock Over Report On Hamdouk's Assassination Attempt

Khartoum — The Britsih Ambassador to Sudan Arfan Siddiq has said he was shocked to hear of explosion that hit the Prime Minister Dr Abdallah Hamdouk's motorcade.

The Ambassador Arfan said in a tweet he made today "spoken to the PM's office and relieved to have confirmation that he and his team are all fine, with no injuries. This is a deeply worrying event which must be investigated fully.

The incident has reaffirmed the fragile nature of this transition and the vital role being played by the PM. Hope the country will unite behind the PM. UK fully supports the civilian government and committed to continuing to provide whatever support we can to help it succeed".