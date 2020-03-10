Sudan: UK Ambassador Expresses Shock Over Report On Hamdouk's Assassination Attempt

9 March 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Britsih Ambassador to Sudan Arfan Siddiq has said he was shocked to hear of explosion that hit the Prime Minister Dr Abdallah Hamdouk's motorcade.

The Ambassador Arfan said in a tweet he made today "spoken to the PM's office and relieved to have confirmation that he and his team are all fine, with no injuries. This is a deeply worrying event which must be investigated fully.

The incident has reaffirmed the fragile nature of this transition and the vital role being played by the PM. Hope the country will unite behind the PM. UK fully supports the civilian government and committed to continuing to provide whatever support we can to help it succeed".

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Business
Senegal
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria's Sanusi Removed as Emir of Kano
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Why Diamond Platnumz Called Off His Wedding
Will Nigeria's Okonjo-Iweala Help South Africa Out of Recession?
Nigeria is Now the Biggest Producer of Rice in Africa
Nigeria Risks Recession As Saudi Arabia Begins Global Oil Fight

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.