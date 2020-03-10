Cameroon: Bamenda - Explosion Scares Women's Day Event

9 March 2020
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

North West Governor, Adolphe Lele Lafrique says perpetrators of evil will be trailed and sanctioned.

The 2020 International women's day in Bamenda is now history, but not without hitches following the explosion of a locally manufactured explosive that almost marred the event at the Bamenda Commercial Avenue. It was in fair weather that the day started until about 11am when the unfortunate happened. It did not disturb Governor Adolphe Lele Lafrique from delivering his women's day message and steered the event to the end. The explosion that took place a few meters opposite the grandstand hosting the event caused some serious injuries to some actors and scared many who wished the event to end earlier than expected. Worse still, elements of the Bamenda-based Fire Brigade soon rushed to the same neighbourhood after the departure of the Governor to battle a huge fire outbreak that consumed some business houses. It was against this backdrop that North West Governor, Adolphe Lele Lafrique stated the commitment of the administration to ensure that perpetrators of the evil will be trailed and sanctioned. In the short and long of it, courageous women who defied lock down calls, marched past at the event with encouragements from the Governor for them to feature as front liners in the crusade for peace and nation building in the face of the socio-political and security crisis rocking the region. It was also a moment for women to speak out on the violence, killings, destructions and kidnappings of their children, brothers and husbands. They expressed the need to belong to decision-making positions and not to be discriminated upon because men and women are equals in God's vineyard.

