Angola: Moroccan Doctors Operate Over 500 Patients

Luanda — At least 511 Angolan patients have recently benefited from several free surgeries for five days performed by Moroccan doctors, at the Luanda General Hospital.

The surgeries in the specialties of ENT, ophthalmology, urology, gynecology, general and pediatric surgery took place within the scope of a partnership between the Office of the First Lady and the SAHAM foundation.

Speaking to the press today, at the end of a meeting between the first lady of the Republic of Angola, Ana Dias Lourenço, and the team of Moroccan doctors, the Ministry of Health spokesman, Agostinho Matamba, said that the surgery sessions started on Sunday, March 1 and lasted for five days.

He considered the assessment of surgeries to be positive, since the initial estimate of attending only 500 patients, mostly children, was exceeded.

The official stressed that most of the surgeries were pediatric (145) and, to a lesser extent, operations in the specialty of urology (26).

Agostinho Matamba, without specifying exact dates, announced yet another campaign of the kind for this year, planned for the province of Cuando Cubango.