Angola: Minister Wants Dynamic Management to Raise Feeling of Security

Luanda — The Interior minister, Eugénio Laborinho, on Monday in Luanda instructed his ministry officials to reduce the distance between the base and the top of the hierarchy, adopting a participative and dynamic management to raise the feeling of security. of citizens.

The government official was speaking at the inauguration ceremony of the new provincial commanders of the National Police and delegates of the Minint and national directors of that ministerial Department, recently appointed.

Eugénio Laborinho urged the new managers not to be accommodated with the new functions. "Let you Show that they were deserved, innovate, create and boost the areas in which they were nominated".

He said it was necessary to provide a quality service, "since society is no longer content with mere task-makers and much less with incompetents".

The interior minister also warned provincial commanders and officials in different areas of their portfolio not to take advantage of positions to satisfy their personal interests.

"The positions are public, they should not take advantage of them for private interests, but to serve the Angolan citizen and State", warned the minister, after conferring office with the commissioning officers, by delegation of powers from the President of the Republic and Commander in Chief FAA.

He indicated that, in the exercise of their functions, the appointed commissioner officers, out of a total of 82, must be increasingly committed to preventing and combating organized crime, corruption, nepotism, impunity and other illicit acts that plague society.