Angola: National Laboratory Gets 'Green Light' for Covid-19 Test

Luanda — The National Molecular Biology Laboratory, installed in Luanda, more than three years ago, was authorized by the World Health Organization (WHO) to carry out tests on the new Coronavirus (Covid-19), to face epidemic hitting the world.

The confirmation is from the head of the Department of the Laboratory of Public Health and Epidemiological Surveillance, Joltim Quivinja, clarifying that, even so, the National Laboratory will soon be the target of another two, of three evaluations.

"Despite this authorization, the eventual positive cases that are diagnosed in the country will be sent to a world reference laboratory, such as the one in South Africa, for confirmation", said the official in a seminar addressed (today) to journalists.

According to Joltim Quivinja, this will only happen because the national equipment, which has the capacity to test more than 90 cases / day, has not yet been accredited by WHO, which raises the possibility of WHO technicians coming to Angola next April, to carry out the second evaluation phase.

Without advancing a specific date for the final accreditation and full operation of the unit, the head of the Department of the Laboratory of Public Health and Epidemiological Surveillance stressed that from now on the results of the tests will be obtained in two days.