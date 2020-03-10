Angola: Chess - Esperança Caxita Wins Woman Tournament

Luanda — International Master (IM) Esperança Caxita won last Sunday the Women's Chess Tournament dubbed 'Torneio Março Mulher de Xadrez' with five and half points as a result of a victory and a draw.

The athlete of 1º de Agosto, three-time African champions in two rounds (6th and 7th), beat Nelma Lopes (Escola de Mestre João Francisco) and drew with Edvania Martins (Escola Detrov).

The Candidate Master (CM) Delfina João from Progresso do Sambizanga Club ranked second with five points and half, while Gemima Paulo (Escola Detrov) came third with five points.

The competition marked the Woman International Day celebrated last Sunday.