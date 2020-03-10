Angola: Basketball - Teams Vying to Grab Cup Semi-Final Spots

9 March 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Marinha de Guerra play Petro de Luanda on Monday aimed to reverse the poor results in the race to semi-finals of the Angolan Cup in senior men's Basketball.

The match, to be played at Victorino Cunha pavilion, is the second leg of the quarter finals of the competition.

Marinha de Guerra will try to overcome the disadvantage in the eliminatory and qualify for the next phase against the national championship leaders.

The semi-final teams also features defending champions 1º de Agosto who will tackle Clube Desportivo Kwanza for the second leg game.

Vila Clotilde face Interclube, while Lusíada University qualified directly after ASA basketball team withdrew from the competition over alleged financial constraints.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: ANGOP

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria's Sanusi Removed as Emir of Kano
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Why Diamond Platnumz Called Off His Wedding
Will Nigeria's Okonjo-Iweala Help South Africa Out of Recession?
Nigeria is Now the Biggest Producer of Rice in Africa
Nigeria Risks Recession As Saudi Arabia Begins Global Oil Fight

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.