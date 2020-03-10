Angola: Basketball - Teams Vying to Grab Cup Semi-Final Spots

Luanda — Marinha de Guerra play Petro de Luanda on Monday aimed to reverse the poor results in the race to semi-finals of the Angolan Cup in senior men's Basketball.

The match, to be played at Victorino Cunha pavilion, is the second leg of the quarter finals of the competition.

Marinha de Guerra will try to overcome the disadvantage in the eliminatory and qualify for the next phase against the national championship leaders.

The semi-final teams also features defending champions 1º de Agosto who will tackle Clube Desportivo Kwanza for the second leg game.

Vila Clotilde face Interclube, while Lusíada University qualified directly after ASA basketball team withdrew from the competition over alleged financial constraints.