Khartoum — The Prime minister, dr. Abdullah Hamdoukl, Monday, received a phone call from Sheikh Khalid Bin Khalifa Bin Abdul Aziz al- Thani, the Prime Minister, and Interior Minister of Qatar to get ensured on his health following the assassination attempt that targeted his motorcade today.

The Qatari Prime Minister has expressed Qatar denounce to this cowardly terrorist act, wishing Prime Minister Hamdouk good health, and stability and security to the Sudan.