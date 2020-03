Doha — The State of Qatar has expressed its strong condemnation to the assassination attempt that targeted Prime Minister, Dr. Abdullah Hamdouk.

The Qatari Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in statement, considered this attempt as an unacceptable criminal act, and stressed the need to prosecute those involved in and bring them to justice.

The statement renewed the steadfast stance of the State of Qatar and its support to the unity, stability, sovereignty of Sudan and the aspirations of its people.