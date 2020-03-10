Sudan: Security and Defence Council Affirms Unity of State Institutions

Khartoum — The Security and Defence Council Tuesday held an emergency meeting at the Republican Palace under chairmanship of the President of the Sovereignty Council, Lt. Gen. Abdul-Fattah Al-Burhan, on background of the failed terrorist attempt that targeted the Prime Minister, Dr. Abdalla Hamdouk, in Khartoum North.

In a statement he read after the meeting, the Minister of Interior, Lt. Gen. (Police), Al-Teraifi Idris, said that the Council has affirmed the stand of all state institutions in the face of these operations and plots that target in the first place the stability and safety of Sudan and aims to abort the will of the Sudanese people represented in the leaders of the transitional period who were entrusted with achieving the goals of the glorious December Revolution and preparing the country to move to the horizons of democratic practice.

The Minister of Interior pointed out that the Security and Defence Council has condemned this operation and stressed the necessity of determining the security responsibilities in the incident, conducting immediate investigation and benefiting from friends, in a way that contributes to exposing those involved and bringing them to justice.

He said that the council called for urgent measures to be taken to enhance the security and to draw up plans to ensure the security and safety of state leaders and strategic locations.