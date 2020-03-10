Sudan: Jordan Government Condemns Targeting of Prime Minister

9 March 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Jordanian government has condemned today the failed assassination attempt on Prime Minister Abdullah Hamdouk.

The spokesman of Jordan Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador, Dayefulla al- Faiz, indicated in a press statement the rejection of any attempt that targets the security and stability of the Republic of Sudan, stressing on the importance of solidarity of the regional and international efforts for combating all types of terrorism, to preserve the security of the region, and the stance of Jordan alongside the Sudan, its people and government.

