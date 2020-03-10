Sudan: UN Condemns Aggression On Prime Minister and Calls for Urgent Investigation

9 March 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The United Nations has announced its strong condemnation of the attempted assassination of Prime Minister, Dr. Abdalla Hamdouk, and called for an urgent and transparent investigation to bring the perpetrators to justice.

The United Nations Resident Coordinator and Humanitarian Affairs Coordinator in Sudan said that the international organization strongly condemns the attack against the Sudanese Prime Minister, Dr. Abdalla Hamdouk, by unknown attackers in Khartoum on Monday.

A statement issued by the United Nations Office in Sudan said Ramachandran hopes the full and speedy recovery of the wounded in the accident "calls for a prompt and transparent investigation to bring the perpetrators to justice."

The UN Resident Coordinator and Humanitarian Affairs Coordinator in Sudan said that the United Nations reaffirms has asserted the organization's full support to the transitional government and the people of Sudan.

