Riyadh — The Secretary-General of the Gulf Countries Cooperation Council, Dr. Nayif Falah Mubarak Al-Hajraf, condemned the assassination attempt that targeted Prime Minister Dr. Abdullah Hamdouk, stressing his rejection to this terrorist act, and of any attempt to undermine Sudan's security and stability.

The Secretary-General of the GCCC affirmed the council's solidarity with the sisterly Republic of Sudan in combating terrorism, and enhancing security and stability in its territories.