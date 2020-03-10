Nigeria: Requesting N1 Trillion Refund From Me Laughable - Bauchi Ex-Governor

Bauchi — A former governor of Bauchi State Mohammed Abubakar has described as laughable his indictment by a panel constituted by his successor, Bala Mohammed, in the state. Abubakar, in a statement by his media aide, Ali M. Ali, described the indictment by the state's Assets Recovery Committee as diversionary.

The statement read: "Our attention has been drawn to the latest joke by the Bauchi State Government Assets Recovery Committee set up by the incumbent governor, Bala Mohammed, to the effect that our principal and former governor and associates are to refund 'over a trillion naira' looted away under his watch.

"This latest charge is as laughable as it is diversionary. The first time Abubakar was charged with not accounting for N321,460,759,880.34 being statutory allocations to the state between May 2015 and May 2019! Now it has jumped to trillion."