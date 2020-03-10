Angola Has About 1000 Tests for Covid-19

Luanda — About a thousand tests for Covid-19 have been in the country since last week to face the outbreak originated from China in December 2019.

Currently no cases of the disease have been diagnosed in Angola, with 147 people in the two quarantine sites (Calumbo and Barra do Kwanza), said Monday the Secretary of State for Public Health, Franco Mufinda.

The official announced this at the opening ceremony of the seminar on Coronavirus, designed for media professionals, having stressed that the country has technical, technological and professional capacity to perform the disease test.

The tests will be conducted at the National Institute for Health Research (INIS), called laboratory surveillance, for a minimum of 24 hours.

Tests will not be carried out in Portugal and South Africa any more.

He informed that it is a third level laboratory that has all the capacity: trained technicians and adequate equipment.

The official reiterated the restriction on the entry of passengers from China, Iran, South Korea and Italy to the country, which can be lifted as soon as they demonstrate the capacity to contain the disease.

As for the entry of people from Portugal, he said it is necessary to confirm the existence of cases to be included in the list of non-entry into the country.

In relation to African countries, he stated that they were removed from the list, as they did not demonstrate the community circulation of the virus.

There are three forms of contamination: those who have traveled abroad, coming from countries with circulating the virus; those who had contact with those who traveled abroad, called local transmission, and that related to people who did not travel abroad and did not even have contact with travelers, the so-called community or sustained transmission.

The one-day seminar addressed the global situation of COVID-19, epidemiology, surveillance, clinical picture of the disease due to new cases, organisation of health services for the response, role of the laboratory and biosafety, as well as guidelines for communicators about Coronavirus (Covid-19).